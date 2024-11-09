Seattle weather: Temperatures drop as storm systems move in

Another round of rain is forecast to arrive by Sunday. Coastal areas will see breezy and rainy conditions by Sunday morning. The rain will move into Puget Sound by the afternoon. Some thunder is possible with this round of rain. The rain will transition into snow in the North Cascades.

Heavy rain is forecast to fall in the Olympics which will run off into the Skokomish River. With several days of rain in the forecast, area rivers may need to be monitored.

While the lowlands see periods of moderate to heavy rain, this will transition into snow in the mountains. Snow levels will drop to around 4000 to 5000' on Sunday. Another, cold storm on Tuesday will lower snow levels even further to around 3500'.

Heavy snow and gusty winds will be possible in the North Cascades through at least Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect beginning Sunday.

The active weather will persist through much of the week. While there will be drier periods, many days will be breezy and wet with snow in the mountains. Be sure to check the roads before trying to head over the passes.