Seattle weather: Temps to hit 80 degrees early in week

So many events happening throughout the area between Taste Northwest, Seattle's Pride Parade, and concerts happening on Capitol Hill. It will be a warm one today, paired with sunshine and clear conditions.

Temperatures this afternoon hill hover the upper 70s and low 80s. Some spots will be a bit warmer. For example, we're tracking 84 degrees for Issaquah later today.

We continue to have high pressure building over the area which is essentially keeping us warm. Temperatures will be even warmer into the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

By mid-week, we'll cool back down to the low to mid-70s. There is no precipitation in the forecast over this next week. Overall, it will be sunny. Towards mid-week, we could see a little more cloud cover.

FOX 13's Nikki Torres has your forecast for the week ahead. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Other cities throughout the Pacific Northwest are feeling the heat. In Spokane, where Hoopfest is happening this weekend, they're expecting upper 80s today. Down in Portland and Eugene, they're in the low 90s. Even further south in southern Oregon, it's triple-digit heat.