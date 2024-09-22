Seattle weather: Warm start to fall with highs in the 70s Monday

FOX 13's Claire Anderson has your weather forecast | September 22, 2024

SEATTLE, WA - Highs this weekend were nice and warm, peaking in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

After a warm weekend, temperatures warm even further thanks to high pressure continuing to build in the Pacific Northwest. We will see a weak disturbance bring a few showers to the northern part of our area tonight and widespread cloud coverage. Looking ahead, showers return midweek with moderate to heavy rainfall, a chance of lightning and possible gusty winds.

Overnight lows will stay mild tonight as the clouds act as a blanket over Western Washington, keeping lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will be around to start Monday with a few lingering sprinkles north possible.

Skies will slowly clear on Monday, especially in the on little--with clouds being a little more stubborn, into the afternoon. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected for Western Washington.

It will be warmer than average through Tuesday, before we start to feel more fall-like through next weekend.

Skies will stay dry and warm through Tuesday, but our next cold front arrives on Tuesday. This stronger front will bring rounds of heavy to moderate rain starting Wednesday and even thunderstorms. We are looking at potential gusty winds for Thursday and cooler temperatures to end the week. Skies dry out Saturday and Sunday with cooler than average temperatures.