Seattle Weather: Warm Work Week Ahead

The onshore flow we've seen the last few days will continue to weaken on Monday. Expect to see fewer morning clouds and more sunshine as a result. Sunnier skies are forecast through the afternoon.

High pressure returns along with sunnier skies on Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The warming trend will ramp up beginning Monday as summer warmth with highs in the 80s return to Western Washington.

High pressure returns along with sunshine and summer warmth. (FOX13 Seattle)

Warmth will build through Wednesday along with some instability. There is a chance of storms mid-week in the mountains. Temperatures will cool a bit again by next weekend.