Seattle weather: Wet and breezy end to the weekend

Afternoon highs on Sunday were a little cooler in the wake of the early morning cold front. Overnight lows on Sunday night will be similar with many spots dipping into the low to mid 40s. Skies will be mainly cloudy.

Many woke up to moderate and heavy rain on Sunday morning. While most of the day was spent dodging a few additional showers, we will get a brief break in the rain Sunday night. Another disturbance will arrive in the early morning hours of Monday with around round of rain.

As the cold front passes through on Sunday, it will be breezy at times with wind gusts around 20–25 mph into the evening and overnight.

While Monday will bring another round of wet weather, drier, more spring-like weather is ahead later this week. Afternoon highs will be nearing records, close to 60 degrees.

