Seattle weather: wet and cool start to the work week

After a gray day with a few showers on Sunday, another round of light rain will kick off our week on Monday. While the day is expected to be more dry than wet, a few showers will be possible throughout the day with some light mountain snow in the passes.

We've enjoyed a relatively mild November so far, but this last week of the month will cool off a bit. Afternoon highs on Monday will only warm into the upper 40s.

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many will be hitting the roads to be with family and friends. Travel through the passes will be tricky for the next few days. Periods of snow and a chance for freezing rain will be possible. Be sure to monitor road conditions through the upcoming weekend.

While most of Monday will be generally dry, another front will quickly arrive on Tuesday with rain in the forecast through Thanksgiving. The weekend looks a little drier.