Seattle weather: A Wet Winter Solstice

Rounds of mountain snow continue through the weekend. In the last 48 hours, the Cascades have picked up about a foot of snow. Another 6-12" is expected as we continue to rebuild the snowpack that washed away last week.

5-10" inches of snow have already fallen in the mountains with more on the way.

Another disturbance will swing through on Sunday will a chance for lowland rain and mountain snow. Some spots around Western Washington may see up to 1.50" of rain through Sunday.

More lowland rain and mountain snow on the way.

While many of the area rivers have receded, a few are still running high, near flood stage. A Flood Warning remains in effect for a few of these and caution is advised near these rivers.

Many rivers continue to return to normal levels with a few still near flood stage.

After a week and a half of mild afternoons during the atmospheric river event, our temperatures have returned to near normal in the upper 40s.

Near normal high temperatures in the 40s.

Unsettled weather ahead with lowland rain and mountain snow. Winds will be breezy on Sunday and Monday. Christmas Day will begin chilly with a possibility of a wintry mix.