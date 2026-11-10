Seattle weather: Widespread rain and breezy winds Tuesday

The Brief Rain and gusty winds return to western Washington Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the coast and north interior, with gusts up to 50 mph and possible power outages. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry before stronger storms bring more rain, wind and mountain snow starting Friday.



After a wet evening Monday, another round of lowland rain and gusty winds move into western Washington for Tuesday.

After a wet evening Monday, another round of lowland rain and gusty winds move into western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Winds will pick up as our next round of showers move into Washington, bringing gusts between 20–25 mph to the Puget Sound. The coast and north interior will see the strongest winds again with this event.

Winds will pick up along the coast and north interior Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the coast and north interior starting 1 p.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, with the potential for more downed trees and power outages.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the coast and north interior starting 1pm Tuesday through 7pm Wednesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will be another day of mild temperatures reaching slightly above seasonal average. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be another day of mild temperatures reaching slightly above seasonal average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Showers taper Wednesday, with only a few showers along the coast as a warm front moves through the Pacific Northwest. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday, which could tie the record daily high. Skies remain mostly dry through Thursday, before a stronger round of storms starts Friday. More wind, rain and high elevation mountain snow is expected. Right now, we're only watching the Skokomish River for minor flooding by Saturday, but rain will be heavy at times. These systems could bring strong winds to the Puget Sound interior, like last weekend, so stay tuned.

Showers taper Wednesday, with only a few showers along the coast as a warm front moves through with mostly cloudy skies.

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