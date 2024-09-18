Seattle weather: The worst Northwest wildfire season in decades

Wildfires burned well over 2 million acres in Washington and Oregon in 2024 so far, making it the worst wildfire season in decades.

The amount of acreage burned is the highest since at least the year 2000 (we do not have info from the 1900s). Washington State is seeing a near-normal wildfire season, but it is a much different story in Oregon and California, where wildfires have burnt millions of acres.

Washington wildfires have burned around 300,000 acres so far this year. It's more than 2023 and 2022, but those on the west side of the mountains have seen less smoke than in recent years thanks to a bit of luck, more westerly winds and fewer fires west of the mountains over the past few months.

Oregon has had a devastating fire season, setting a new all-time record with around 1.9 million acres burned. The largest fires burned in Central and Eastern Oregon. The state's biggest fire was the Durkee Fire between Baker City and Ontario along I-84. It burned 300,000 acres. That fire was caused by lightning.

Wildfires in California continue to burn and have damaged at least one million acres so far.

Fire season typically wraps up by the end of October in the Pacific Northwest. A few good soakers would help put an end to the fire season, but we are not seeing any on the horizon yet.

After a warm start to September, things have really cooled down. Seattle is on a nine-day stretch of below average temperatures, and that trend will likely continue for at least the next five or six days.

As showers shift south into Oregon and California today, Western Washington will remain mainly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Onshore flow will bring in the morning marine layer, leading to a pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

The Mariners are playing what many call a "must-win" series the next two days against the New York Yankees. Temperatures will be comfortable for first pitch on Wednesday and Thursday with the roof likely open for the games.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the New York Yankees Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead, we have a chance of showers in Western Washington on Sunday and Monday, but accumulations should be light. The 70s could return by the middle of next week.