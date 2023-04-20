Seattle weather: Showers, sun breaks this weekend with warmer highs next week

Thursday felt more like a fall day rather than spring! Highs struggled to warm to 47 at the airport under soggy skies. Winds were gusty too, especially at the coast and to the north.

Showers will taper off into the overnight hours with temperatures cooling into the low 40s.

Forecast highs Friday are warmer, landing in the low to mid 50s, but still cooler than our average of 60 for this time of year.

Heading into Saturday we see a few more light showers across the region. Highs warm into the mid to upper 50s.

And what a busy sports weekend we have on tap! Just look at this lineup folks:

Our active weather will take us through Sunday with showers decreasing into Monday. Highs run cool, near 55.

Starting late Monday into Tuesday high pressure returns kicking us back into a drier, warmer Spring pattern! We're finally forecasting partly sunny skies with temperatures at average and warmer! The 60s are a welcome sight! Enjoy!

Have a super rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

