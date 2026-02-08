Seattle weather: Rain showers return Monday

A mix of showers and sunshine is on tap for the work week in Seattle.

On and off showers will develop again late Sunday night with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Rain showers return late Sunday night to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will it rain in western Washington?

Rain showers will return to the forecast Monday as a weak disturbance moves through western Washington. Snow levels will be around 3,000 feet, bringing some light snow accumulation over the mountain passes.

Rain showers return to Western Washington on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle.)

Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet in the Washington Cascades Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After Monday’s rain, we will dry out again Tuesday through Friday with morning clouds and fog, and afternoon sunshine.

No major storms are expected for at least the next seven days.

Weather will be a bit unsettled through the week with some showers mixed with dry times Tuesday and Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

