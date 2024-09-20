Seattle weather: Showers for some this weekend

Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry for Western Washington, with rain showers back in the forecast for some on Sunday.

The greater Seattle metro area saw drizzle on Friday morning with overcast skies. The sun will return this afternoon with cooler high temperatures, in the mid 60s.

Friday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will bring another round of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Rain will spread into Western Washington on Sunday, but it will mainly affect the northern Washington Coast and areas north of Seattle. Most of the central and south Puget Sound areas will remain mainly dry, with just a few isolated showers in the mix.

Rain showers will mainly impact the north Puget Sound on Sunday afternoon, but anyone could see a quick hitting light shower. (FOX 13 Seattle) Expand

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Lumen Field. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s for kickoff with a chance of showers throughout the game. It will be more dry than wet, but bring a rain jacket just in case.

It will be cloudy with a chance of showers for the Seattle Seahawks game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After rain showers wrap up on Monday morning, a much drier and warmer pattern will set up for midweek. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next week with highs back into the mid 70s.