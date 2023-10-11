Seattle weather: Showers Wednesday followed by fog, sunshine on Thursday

The showers that swept through Western Washington today are clearing out and giving way to a gorgeous stretch of dry weather Thursday and Friday.

Overnight as skies clear, temperatures drop. It'll feel chilly early Thursday as low tumble to the upper 40s for most backyards. As temps plunge, fog could form - especially for the Central, South Sound communities and the Lower Chehalis River Valley.

Fog clears between 10 a.m. and noon, giving way to glorious afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be absolutely lovely with highs rounding to about 70 in parts of Puget Sound. Rain pushes into the coast by Friday afternoon. Late Friday into Saturday morning, clouds and showers make a comeback. Unfortunately, the clouds could obscure our view of the partial solar eclipse in Washington – what a bummer!

On-and-off showers linger into at least Sunday morning.

Monday may begin shower-free, but rain could surge back into Western Washington by the evening. Rain carries over into Tuesday. Wednesday could wind up sunnier.

Hope you have a wonderful week!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

