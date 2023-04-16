Seattle weather: Sloppy and slightly stormy Sunday ahead

It's a great day to stay cozy inside because heavy rain and thunderstorms will race through Western Washington this afternoon and tonight.

Today may be one of those rare days in Seattle where an umbrella is actually needed! This isn't our cute, classic Seattle drizzle. Mother Nature is not messing around with the downpours today: at times, the wet weather could make driving tricky; lowering visibility and creating slick roads.

The rain, clouds and breezy conditions are making temperatures feel cooler. Highs will only lift to the upper 40s and low 50s. An incoming cold front could fire off some scattered, weak thunderstorms today as well. Small hail, graupel and lightning could mix with rain today. Any sunbreaks will help "fuel" the storms. Later this evening, light snow is in the forecast for the passes.

The chance for weak thunderstorms continues into Monday, but far fewer showers are expected tomorrow. We'll alternate between sunbreaks and showers. Temperatures stay below average. Once again, highs will reach the low 50s for most. Tomorrow will be blustery, too.

Early Tuesday morning, there's a slight chance for a rain/snow mix in the foothills (down to about 1,000 feet in elevation). Snow accumulations at that elevation look highly unlikely, but stick with us for any updates. Otherwise, there could be another thunderstorm or two.

Showers are ongoing into Wednesday and Thursday. Forecast models are somewhat split about the weather on Friday.

It's possible that next Saturday could be a bit drier and milder, but there's plenty of time for that forecast to change in any direction. For those hoping for spring-like weather, I wish I had something more promising to tell you! Our first afternoon in the 70s this season will truly be a treat—whenever the warmth decides to show up ;)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)