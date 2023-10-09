Seattle weather: Soggy, blustery conditions return to Seattle

Time for a reality check! We're forecasting sloppy weather tonight through Wednesday morning after a glorious weekend of sunny, warm weather. Keep the rain jacket close by because rain could be heavy at times.

Highs drop to the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier weather takes hold Thursday and Friday as temperatures rebound into the 70s by the end of the workweek. Highs then sag into the low to mid 60s Saturday through Monday.

Tonight, you can plan on scattered showers. Rain could be widespread by Tuesday morning. Get ready for what could be a rough commute: roads could be slick with lowered visibility.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

The breezy weather on tap tomorrow could knock down a lot of leaves. We're forecasting widespread gusts 15-30 mph with perhaps isolated gusts to 40 mph along the coast, inland waters and Salish Sea. If those gusts to 40 mph materialize, we can't rule out a spotty power outage or minor damages in those neighborhoods. If leaves clog drains around the region, there could be extra standing water on the roads. We'll be saying "goodbye" to a lot of the beautiful fall foliage as a result.

Tomorrow afternoon, there might be enough instability to trigger a couple of lightning strikes. Otherwise, heavy downpours are possible. There also might be a few rumbles of thunder in certain places on Wednesday, but the chance for that happening is rather small.

There's a partial solar eclipse visible in Washington on Saturday. Unfortunately, it'll get rather cloudy which could obstruct views. Stay with us for an updated forecast! There's still time for things to change in any direction.

On and off showers are on the way Saturday through Monday.

Drive carefully in the rain this week, my friends. Otherwise, I hope you enjoy the cozy blast of autumn weather!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

