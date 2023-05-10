Seattle weather: Spring sunshine with summer-like heat through next week

Wednesday's highs landing above average around the region. SeaTac hit 71 at the airport and the South Sound saw temperatures soar into the mid 70s.

The heat keeps coming this early May! Temperatures into the weekend will warm into the mid to upper 80s with 90s possible too!

Overnight expect a few passing clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure will continue to strengthen over the next week giving us some of the warmest temperatures all year.

Highs Thursday will warm a few degrees into the mid 70s for folks south of Seattle with cooler highs at the coast and the North Sound.

Just look at this temperature trend into next week. Highs are near 90 by Monday! Plan for the heat when thinking about Mother's Day festivities. And don't forget to use sunblock to protect our sun deprived NW skin.

As we crank up the heat Saturday, Sunday, and Monday here's a look at records to beat. We may set new high temp records so stay tuned!

Please know conditions before you jump into area waters. It's dangerously cold still to jump in and swim. Most of our lake temperatures are in the upper 50s still. Brr!

The extended forecast has us staying warm and dry.

If you are not a fan of the upper 80s to 90 don't worry Tuesday, we start a slow cool down. And by the middle of next week highs will land in the 70s again with plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy the sunshine! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast

*Rain Almanac SeaTac