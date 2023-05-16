Seattle weather: Staying dry and warmer through the weekend

Highs on Tuesday were cooler than our record-breaking temps yesterday. Sea-Tac hit 78 at the airport and that's still 11 degrees above average for this time of year.

I know a lot of you are enjoying the warmer temps and sunny skies, but how about those later sunsets?

Overnight, temperatures range from the low 50s for areas like Shelton and Olympia, with upper 50s for Seattle. We expect a few passing clouds to stream across the region.

We're keeping an eye on mountain thunderstorms firing up over the Cascades again Wednesday.

Lowland highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday with plenty of spring sunshine.

Warmer highs and sunny skies carry us through the start of the weekend, but cooler highs are set to come our way as onshore flow returns into Sunday. This will open the door for showers to return for the second half of the weekend too.

Rain won't last long though as another ridge builds back in pushing our temperatures back to near normal and above by mid next week. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

