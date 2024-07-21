Stray showers, thunderstorms possible surrounding Seattle Sunday

Sea-Tac Airport set a new record for the longest stretch of consecutive days with temperatures 80 degrees or warmer. Today will mark the 18th day with temps reaching at least 80 degrees.

We're also forecasting isolated showers and thunderstorms in Western Washington Sunday. The possibility of lightning and gusty, erratic winds with storms is elevating the threat for fires-- particularly over the Cascades and Olympics where Red Flag Warnings remain in effect.

The chance for thunderstorms lingers this afternoon and tonight over the Cascades, but drier and sunnier weather is forecast elsewhere in Western Washington tonight.

Eastern Washington is facing yet another couple of days of dangerous heat. Check out the heat alerts in effect below.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Monday. Temperatures for the rest of the week dip to a far more comfortable range by Western Washington's standards. For those without air conditioning, the weather will be much more conducive for sleeping soundly.



Hope you have a wonderful week!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



