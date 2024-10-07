Seattle weather: Stunning October sunshine with 70-degree temperatures

Highs on Monday afternoon in the greater Seattle region will rise to the low to mid 70s. Temperatures at Sea-Tac will be almost ten degrees above average!

Temperatures rise to the low to mid 70s in the Seattle area on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sea-Tac Airport averages two days with temperatures of at least 70 degrees in October: it goes to show you that even though these types of temperatures aren’t unheard of this time of year, 70s are somewhat rare.

Summer-like warmth is forecast in Seattle and Western Washington on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While the skies today will feature bountiful, spectacular sunshine, noticeably cooler and cloudier conditions are expected on Tuesday. There may be isolated showers tomorrow and Wednesday, but most backyards in Western Washington will wind up dry.

After reaching the 70s on Monday afternoon, temperatures drop Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’ll be treated to partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.



The weather models we analyze to make our predictions are pulling back on the shower chances for this upcoming weekend. Right now, next Saturday and Sunday look quiet, dry, sunny and mild. Stay tuned because this could change.

Temperatures cool slightly during the middle part of the workweek in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In addition to tracking the forecast here in the Pacific Northwest, we’re closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico as well. That’s where Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified into a category five storm this morning. It's forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane sometime Wednesday night in the Tampa area of Florida’s west coast.



There are huge concerns over storm surge, intense rain, damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes. Please stay with us in the days ahead as we bring you news and weather coverage about Milton.

Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening storm surge, flooding and damaging winds to Florida's west coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan