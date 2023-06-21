Seattle weather: Summer conditions are here with plenty of sunshine & warmer highs

Sunshine and warmer highs for the kick-off to Summer! Sea-Tac hit 71 at the airport with slightly warmer temps to the south. Normal for this time of year is now 72.

Overnight, skies are partly clear with temperatures cooling into the low 50s.

Plenty of sunshine out of the gate Thursday for the first full day of summer.

By the afternoon, we expect a chance for thunderstorms to fire up mainly over the Cascades. A few cells may push into the foothills, so stay tuned!

Highs Thursday warm above average into the upper 70s to low 80s with abundant sunshine.

The extended forecast looks promising if you are a summer enthusiast! Temperatures hang in the low to upper 70s! Enjoy!

Have a good rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

