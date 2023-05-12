Seattle weather: Summer-like weather for Mother's Day weekend

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will send temps soaring into record territory for Mother's Day weekend.

Temperatures will be noticeably warmer Friday with afternoon highs into the 80s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas. Expect sunny skies all day long.

As temperatures heat up in the air, remember that in the water it is still dangerously cold. Make sure you wear a lifejacket if you are hitting the water this weekend to cool off.

The next seven days will feel like summer, with potentially record-setting temperatures Sunday and Monday. The pattern looks to stay warmer than average for at least the next 10 days.

While Monday will likely be one of the hottest days of the next week, an upper level low pressure system may work its way into the area from the south through the day. That could bring more clouds and the possibility of a few thunderstorms. The track of this system is still coming together, so stay tuned to the forecast this weekend as Monday's forecast could change.

Enjoy this summer-like weather, but make sure you're drinking plenty of water and finding ways to keep yourself cool.