Temperatures in the 80s, dry weather on repeat for Seattle

Published  July 19, 2024 1:29pm PDT
Skies dry, temps above average through the weekend

The extended forecast remains warm and through the weekend. We will start to see changes to the workweek as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 70s.

Sea-Tac Airport will break a record Friday afternoon for the longest stretch of temperatures 80 degrees or warmer! Today will mark the 16th consecutive day of such heat, and the 80s are on repeat through Sunday.

If you're craving cooler, milder temperatures - you'll love our forecast for the workweek. For those who've enjoyed the heat, the 80s linger this weekend before the 70s make a comeback Monday.

Clouds along the coast will clear for plentiful sunshine this afternoon. 

In Eastern Washington, a Heat Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday. Thereafter, temperatures get even more sweltering. An Excessive Heat Warning is posted Saturday to Monday for a major threat for heat-related illnesses. If you have family and friends in Eastern Washington, check to make sure they're finding ways to stay cool and hydrated. 

Air quality is still compromised in parts of Central Washington and the Methow Valley due to several wildfires. Unfortunately, the risk for wildfires will surge on Sunday afternoon for the highlighted areas below.

Monday will feature morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be much milder through the rest of the workweek. Until then, sleeping may be uncomfortable for those without air-conditioning this weekend. Keep the fans blasting and stay hydrated! Remember to practice water safety if you're heading to cool off along a lake or river (certainly wear a life vest to all of these places, including Puget Sound).

Take good care!

Sincerely, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan