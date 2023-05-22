Temperatures continue to rise through the work week

Temperatures were below normal this afternoon under cloudy skies.

Tomorrow won't be much different. Expect mainly cloudy skies along with temperatures in the mid-60s (below normal 68F). Here is a look at your forecast:

As we move through the work week, temperatures will rise in the lower-80s by Friday. Expect drier conditions for those in the lowlands and thunderstorm chances returning to those in the mountains on Thursday and Friday.

I know we're all hoping for a nice Memorial Day weekend! It looks like temperatures could take another dive and return into the 60s. Here is a look at your holiday forecast:

We'll be waking up to cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday, but expect more sunshine in the afternoon.

As we unofficially kick off summer this weekend, our extended outlook is in line with El Nino (June, July, August):

Temperatures are expected to be above normal and precipitation chances are predicted to be below normal. Hello El Niño!

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!