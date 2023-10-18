Seattle weather: 70s make a rare appearance in October

After another soggy day in Western Washington, the 70s are making a comeback! A ridge of high pressure is leading to temperatures soaring above average on Wednesday.

Communities near Canada, including Whatcom County, the San Juans, the Strait and North Coast (e.g. Forks, Neah Bay, La Push and Ozette) will probably still be contending with wet weather on-and-off overnight through Thursday. That's because an atmospheric river is funneling a corridor of moist air into British Columbia. Meanwhile, high pressure will guarantee dry weather for most other backyards in Western Washington tomorrow.

A little bit of clearing for several hours overnight will allow temperatures to tumble into the mid 40s in the South Sound. We can't rule out some patchy fog tomorrow morning.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Thursday and Friday. It might take quite some time for fog to clear Friday.



Saturday will be grayer. Showers may return by Sunday, just in time for the Seahawks game. Stay tuned because this part of the forecast has time to change!



Monday and Tuesday will be noticeably cooler as shower chances remain. Highs will only lift to the low 50s on Tuesday!

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

