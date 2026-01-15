Feds target 4 WA school districts over transgender athlete policies

The Brief The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the Tacoma, Sultan, Cheney, and Vancouver school districts for allowing transgender students to participate in girls' sports. Federal officials claim these policies violate Title IX by harming the safety and opportunities of female athletes in track, volleyball, and bowling. Washington districts currently follow state laws protecting gender identity, but they face the potential loss of federal funding if found in violation of federal rules.



The U.S. Department of Education has opened a civil rights investigation into four Washington school districts over allegations related to the participation of transgender athletes in girls’ sports and access to female spaces.

The districts under investigation are Tacoma, Sultan, Cheney and Vancouver, according to federal officials. The specific schools involved have not been publicly identified.

Allegations span multiple sports

Big picture view:

The complaints involve different sports and circumstances across the four districts.

In Cheney, concerns were raised about a transgender athlete competing in a women’s track team. In Sultan, the allegations center on a girls' volleyball team. In Vancouver, the issue involves girls' bowling.

In Tacoma, complaints allege that a male student was allowed access to female intimate spaces and permitted to participate on girls' sports teams.

Federal investigation tied to Title IX debate

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the future of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding.

"Time and again, the Trump Administration has made its position clear: violations of women’s rights, dignity, and fairness are unacceptable," said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a press release. "We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations to uphold women’s right to equal access in education programs—a fight that started over half a century ago and is far from finished."

State law, local response

What they're saying:

The investigations come as Washington state law requires students to be treated as their identified gender while at school.

Just months ago, the Kennewick School Board approved an anti-trans ordinance. During discussion, opponents argued that there are fewer than a dozen transgender student-athletes statewide.

The Tacoma School District says it plans to continue following state law despite federal pressure.

In a press release, Tacoma school officials said they are concerned about the impact the investigation could have on upcoming spring sports tryouts, which are scheduled to begin in early March.

The district said it wants every student athlete to feel safe.

