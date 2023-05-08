Tuesday's Forecast: Cloudy morning, afternoon sunshine

We'll be waking up to more cloud cover tomorrow morning. The sunshine will be shining through later in the day as temperatures return into the mid-60s! Most of the spotty showers will remain in the mountains. That's where an isolated thunderstorm will be possible too. Here is a look at your forecast:

After tomorrow, temperatures begin to soar! It's looking like a beautiful work week, but by the weekend, it's going to be HOT. It's looking like record-breaking heat too! If you're making any Mother's Day plans, plan on cool locations. Here is a look at your temperature trend through the week:

^Record-breaking heat is likely next Monday.

This heat is surging into the PNW because high pressure strengthens and returns to the area.

Overnight lows will increase as well this week. We'll be drying out and heating up! Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!