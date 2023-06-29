Seattle weather: Turning sunny earlier Thursday

Western Washington will be under mostly sunny skies Thursday with temperatures warming close to 80 degrees.

High pressure is building into the Pacific Northwest bringing a shallower marine layer this morning. As a result, we'll get to the sunshine a lot faster Thursday.

This weekend will bring strong westerly winds and very low humidity to Central and Eastern Washington. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Saturday as winds start to pick up. Remember, in these conditions fires can spread rapidly. Please be careful with fireworks as we head toward the upcoming holiday.

Dry and warm weather will continue for at least the next ten days with temps heating up into the mid to upper 80s by the 4th of July.