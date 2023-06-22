Seattle weather: Turning warmer with more sunshine

Summer weather returns as Western Washington shifts to warmer and sunnier to end the month of June.

The Puget Sound area is enjoying a beautiful sunny start to the day with a few high clouds in the mix. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of us. The one exception will be over the Cascades, where we could see a few thunderstorms develop this afternoon.

Most of the action will be in the higher elevations, but there is a chance that a stray thunderstorms rolls off the mountains into the lower Cascade foothills or even the valleys. We will be tracking these through the afternoon and early evening.

Another chance for mountain thunderstorms arrives Friday afternoon and evening.

Since the last 80 degree day on June 12, it has been a cool week and a half, but more 80 degree days are in store for the last week of the month.

So far, Seattle has hit 80 degrees ten times this year through June 21. That's the 4th most up to this date on record. The all-time record through June 21 is 14, set back in 2016.

Overall, it's going to be a very pleasant end to June with highs in the 70s and 80s. Expect more morning cloud cover this weekend, with afternoon sunshine.