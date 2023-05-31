Seattle weather: Warm and sunny weather ahead to start June

Wednesday will bring a very similar story of mostly cloudy skies in the morning and some afternoon sunshine.

High temps will be cool again Wednesday afternoon as overcast skies dominate the first half of the day in the Puget Sound area.

May has proven to be a very warm month. Through May 29, it is the second warmest may on record. It has also been a very dry month with less than an inch of rain so far.

Very quiet weather continues for at least the next seven days with temps rising into the 70s by Thursday. Temps should bump up into the 80s by the middle of next week.