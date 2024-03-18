The warm spring sunshine lingers in Seattle! Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s today and Tuesday. Temperatures cool to the mid 50s by Wednesday.

Highs soared into the 70s this past weekend. As the same ridge of high pressure that was responsible for the warmth weakens slightly, highs sag by several degrees today. However, the plentiful sunshine should make temperatures feel quite warm and mild.

Tuesday morning may begin a little murky with spotty fog, but glorious sunshine will reappear in the afternoon. Tomorrow is the spring equinox! This means we'll have roughly the same amount of day and night Tuesday. Because the length of astronomical can vary ranging from 89 to 93 days, meteorologists consider spring to run from March first to May 31st for our record-keeping. It's easier that way keeping track of things like temperatures and precipitation and comparing the trends year-over-year.

Cloudier skies take over on Wednesday. Temperatures cool as well.

Beginning Thursday and lasting into next weekend, we'll have a daily chance for at least isolated showers. Mostly cloudy skies with a few sunbreaks are likely.

Next week is looking slightly cooler than normal with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Take care and soak up the spectacular sunshine!

