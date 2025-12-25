Kent, WA restaurant honors grandmother's legacy with free Christmas meals

Nana's Southern Kitchen in Kent served up hundreds of meals on Christmas Day.

Restaurant staff and volunteers dished out to-go boxes to long lines of cars. On the menu during this year's sixth annual giveaway: catfish, pork chops, shrimp and fried chicken in addition to sides.

Staff and volunteers expected to give away 1,000 or more meals before the end of the day on Dec. 25.

For the great-grandchildren of Nana, the inspiration for Nana's Southern Kitchen, Christmas is not a day of rest.

What they're saying:

"Every day is a day to come eat at Nana's," said Kyan Minor, oldest great-granddaughter of Nana, HR & Operations Manager, Nana’s Southern Kitchen.

Every December 25, family members, staff and volunteers dish out free holiday meals with a side of soul and southern hospitality.

"Mac and cheese, potato salad, string beans, cabbage, collard greens," said Kyan.

"If you know anything about the south, you know that hospitality is key there," said Kyan.

She says this is the way Nana, originally from Virginia, would have wanted it.

"Our great-grandmother loved people through her food. She would feed anybody and everybody and the legacy continues," said Kyan.

Some arrived for Christmas lunch or dinner decked out for Christmas.

"My halo, I got this at the Christmas mass service yesterday," said Yvette Dinish of Rainier Beach, who was wearing a Christmas sweater and a halo attached to a headband.

Though the line wrapped around the block, as pictured below, it was worth the wait.

"Got our store puzzle books we keep them in the car because we never know," said Yvette. "I’m old school. I like free food, particularly soul food."

She also gives back to her community. After grabbing food at Nana's Southern Kitchen, she and Jason Anderson, were scheduled to hand out free groceries in Rainier Beach as part of The Colored Girls Garden Club, which she founded.

"We do this twice a week, every week," said Yvette, about her own grocery giveaway program in Rainier Beach.

"It means a lot. It’s so cool to see all this Christmas spirit around," said Jason Anderson.

"Never mind the gifts under the tree, all that stuff is good and nice, but when we have someone outside our door, eating out of our trash can, what does that say about who we are," said Kyan.

She says though this is the 6th Christmas food giveaway at Nana's Southern Kitchen, the comfort food here comforts those in need, no matter what the season.

You can find out about volunteering with Nana's Southern Kitchen for this event and others online.

"Christmas is just special to us, because, as a family of believers, this is what we should do," said Kyan. "The goal is to make the belly happy so that the heart is happy, so that’s what we are doing today."

Todd Minor sent out the following statement thanking donors for their help in getting the meals out to the community:

"In partnership with corporate executives, community members, and volunteers, Nana’s Southern Kitchen continues its tradition of giving back to the community, providing warm, home-cooked meals for those in need.

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Business Judson Althoff, along with his spouse, Laura Althoff, led the effort by donating 408 meals. Rodney Clark, Ron and Tiffany Mills, Laura Longcore, and Melvin Flowers also donated 50 meals each.

Nana’s Southern Kitchen is grateful for every contribution, as each meal makes a meaningful difference. Nana’s has also had a handful of repeat volunteers step up to ensure this year’s success. Nana’s is beyond thankful to those giving time on Christmas Day."

