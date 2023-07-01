Seattle weather: Warm weekend and hotter for the Fourth

Soak up our mild, warm sunshine this weekend! Blazing hot temperatures return - just in time for the Fourth of July.

Bust out the sunscreen and find a shady spot today! We're saying "goodbye" to our familiar pattern of murky mornings. We're not tracking anything in the way of morning clouds for the next several days. Highs this afternoon will lift to the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow's forecast will be very similar with sunshine from beginning to end. If you're cheering on the OL Reign, Sounders, Mariners or Storm this weekend, dress in summery clothing and stray hydrated!

By Monday, highs skyrocket to the low 80s. Even hotter temperatures arrive on the Fourth of July as a corridor of hot, dry air (called a "thermal trough") builds across Puget Sound. Temps shoot into the upper 80s and low 90s on Independence Day.

Unfortunately, fire danger will be an issue over the holiday as well. We'll keep you posted if any official fire weather alerts go into effect on the west side of the Cascades. Do everything you can to avoid setting fires this week. Relative humidity levels will drop, making our region extra vulnerable to flames. It might be wise to leave the fireworks to the professionals for this very reason.



The heat hangs on through the evening hours on the Fourth: from 10 p.m. to midnight, temps will be warm in the low to mid 70s.

Speaking of wildfires, a Red Flag Warning is posted through tonight for much of Eastern Washington. Gusts to 40 mph coupled with low relative humidity levels could lead to fires growing explosively.

On top of the threat for wildfires this week, there will be at least a moderate risk for heat-related illnesses through Wednesday as highs warm even further. We'll track the latest for you.



Temps back off to the low 80s by Friday. Sunny skies continue for Puget Sound through the end of next week. The coast could see some cloudy skies in the mornings on Thursday and Friday.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We're so grateful for your viewership. Enjoy the sunshine this weekend and be safe!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

