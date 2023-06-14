Warmer and drier conditions through the end of the week

Another cooler-than-average day across the region. Sea-Tac only hit 66 at the airport with slightly warmer highs south. Our normal seasonal high for this time of year is now 71.

Overnight, look for skies to clear some with a few passing clouds left near sunrise. Temperatures cool to near 50 except for areas southwest of the city where lows drop into the mid-40s.

High pressure off the coast will help keep us warmer and drier into Friday midday. Highs on Thursday and Friday land near normal at 70.

By Friday afternoon you'll start to notice a change. Low pressure starts to make its way towards Western WA from the northwest increasing cloud cover and opening the door again for a chance of showers to return. Temperatures will take a dramatic dive this weekend and into next week as this system settles in over the Northwest.

We expect showers to pick up as we move through the weekend with Sunday the sloppier day of the two. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the mid-50s! That is where we usually cool to in the overnight hours. So, unfortunately, Father's Day looks a bit gloomy this year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate dad!

The cool, cloudy, and showery trend will take us through the start of next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday only warm into the upper 50s.

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

