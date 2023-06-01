Seattle weather: Warmer & drier weather continues through next week

We did it! The high for Thursday hit 69 and that is spot on where we should be for this time of year. Also, if you liked today's weather, then you will like the forecast going forward!

Overnight skies are for stargazers as we are mainly clear. Temperatures cool into the low to upper 40s. The normal low for this time of year is now 51.

This weekend looks spectacular with plenty of blue sky and warmer temperatures. Highs land in the low 70s all weekend.

As we close out the weekend and move into Monday, winds will become breezy, out of the north, across the region.

These forecast conditions will elevate the threat of fire danger, so please be mindful of our dry tinder grounds.

Next week promises more sunshine and even warmer highs with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Enjoy!

Have a great end to the work week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

