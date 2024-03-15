Warmest temperatures of the year so far this weekend

A ridge of high pressure settling in over the Pacific Northwest will send temperatures in Western Washington into the 60s Friday and 70s for many spots this weekend.

Friday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s. Offshore winds will begin to develop today and could turn breezy in and around the Cascade gaps the next few days.

This strong ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest this weekend sending temps into the 70s for many spots. Areas with the best chance of hitting 70 degrees will be the western foothills of the Cascades and Olympics.

High temperatures will be flirting with records Saturday and Sunday. Both of the days' records were set back in 1947.

If we do hit 70 degrees this weekend, it will be a month ahead of schedule. The average first 70 degree day isn't until April 16. Looking back at the 30 year average, the average first 80 degree day in Seattle is on May 16.

Enjoy this beautiful weather the next five days. Temps will return to the 50s as we hit the middle of next week. A chance of showers returns on Thursday.