Mostly cloudy and damp weather forecast in Seattle on Saturday

The weather will be significantly quieter this weekend around western Washington compared to the rounds of windstorms this week. There will still be times of lowland rain, isolated and mountain snow on Saturday and Sunday, but the weather won’t be nearly as impactful as what we experienced at times this last week – not even close.

Isolated showers are on the way for Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As of 12 p.m. on Saturday, tens of thousands of people in Puget Sound still don’t have power following Tuesday’s bomb cyclone. We’re keeping a close watch on efforts to restore power. Head here for more:

Highs this afternoon will hover around the average for today – ranging on either side of 50 degrees.

Highs in Seattle will reach the upper 40s to the low 50s on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It may be slightly breezy at times this weekend, but the winds aren’t expected to cause any big problems. This is excellent news following our strong winds in the last week.



Today, be on the lookout for pockets of heavy rain. In some cases, there could be small hail or graupel along with the rain. We also can’t rule out isolated cases of thunder: the best chance for this will be over the Olympic Peninsula and the coast.

Thunderstorms are possible today over the far Washington coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Light mountain snow is possible today and tomorrow. Over the South Washington Cascades on Sunday, moderate amounts of snow could pile up. While White Pass could pick up more than five inches by the end of the weekend, less amounts are likely for Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s the next few days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep a warm, waterproof jacket with you tomorrow as well. It could be a bit soaking for the Seahawks game!



Light showers remain in the forecast on Monday. Drier weather returns on Tuesday. Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday are looking dry and chilly with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Scattered showers are expected in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone