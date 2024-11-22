Gusty weather to continue in the greater Seattle region Friday

After a powerful bomb cyclone storm triggered damaging winds and widespread power outages Tuesday, yet another storm system is set to cause additional gusts on Friday. Thankfully, winds won’t be as strong as what we endured earlier this week. However, winds in areas where power outages and damages remain could slow the clean-up efforts. Many are still in dark with power yet to be restored.

There may be extra damages from strong winds in a few areas today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Earlier this morning, gusty easterly winds ripped through the Cascade foothills. For the most part, those winds have eased.



Throughout the rest of the day today, there could be south/southeasterly gusts to 30-40 mph in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia. We can’t rule out weak tree branches coming down, but widespread damages aren’t expected.

The storm causing windy weather on Friday is much weaker than the bomb cyclone on Tuesday.

Wind Advisories continue through 4 a.m. Saturday for the Admiralty Inlet, Northwest Interior and San Juans. Gusts to 50 mph are possible. Along the Central and North Coast, gusts to 55 mph are forecast. For the South Coast, stronger winds are a possibility. That’s where a High Wind Warning is posted until 10 tonight for gusts to 60 mph.

Wind Advisories remain in effect for communities north and west of Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 10 tonight for large breaking waves of 18 to 23 feet in the surf zone.

Rough surf is expected along the coast today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Flood Watch is posted for Mason County. Minor flooding is possible for the Skokomish River either tonight or tomorrow.

A Flood Watch is posted for Mason County through Friday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Other than blustery weather today, scattered rain could be heavy at times. We can’t rule out some lightning strikes, especially along the coast. There may be small hail and graupel mixing with the rain.

Temperatures drop to the upper 40s this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spotty showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Drier weather is on the way for Wednesday, Thursday (Thanksgiving!) and Black Friday.

Quieter weather will return just in time for Thanksgiving week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

