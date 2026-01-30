Wet and breezy weather on Friday in Seattle

The Brief Rain and breezy conditions return to Seattle on Friday, with wet roads possibly affecting commutes. Showers ease Saturday with some sunbreaks, then pick back up Sunday and Monday. Drier weather is expected to return by midweek, while longer-term forecasts hint at cooler, wetter conditions ahead.



The rain train is back in Seattle! Occasional rain (especially during the daytime on Friday) and breezy pockets are on tap for Western Washington to wrap the workweek. Fewer showers will follow on Saturday with an uptick in rain on Sunday.

Highs will boost to the low 50s on Friday in Seattle as periods of wet weather are forecast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Friday will reach the low 50s: this is a few degrees above average. Be prepared for times of rain — this could certainly create slightly tricky conditions for drivers. It'll be breezy from time-to-time as well. For some perspective: the upper 50s are the average highs for early April in Seattle.

Only isolated showers are possible on Saturday with sunbreaks, too. Scattered rain can be expected on Sunday and Monday before drier weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will warm to the upper 50s on Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While we're not forecasting much if any additional snow for the mountains, there is some indication that cooler and wetter air could return in the 'two week' forecast period (beyond the seven day forecast). Skiers and snowboarders: cross your fingers this pattern holds so we rebuild some of our precious snowpack.

Damp and breezy weather is in the forecast for Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

The FOX 13 Weather Team

