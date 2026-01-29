Seattle weather: Rain continues through Saturday morning
SEATTLE - Rounds of rain showers will continue through Friday in the Puget Sound area, with a drier Saturday ahead.
Rain showers will taper off Thursday evening, with overnight lows staying mild, in the mid 40s.
It will be a mild and mainly dry Thursday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
From dry spell to flood warnings
Local perspective:
A Flood Warning is in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County through Thursday night. Minor flooding is expected.
While there could be some snow at the higher passes on Thursday, snow levels will be rising through Saturday.
Snow levels will remain above the passes over the coming week in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)
What's next:
Friday will bring on and off showers to the Puget Sound lowlands, with the heaviest rain midday.
Showers are still likely on Sunday and Monday, but drier weather could be back on Tuesday and Wednesday.
