Seattle weather: Rain continues through Saturday morning

The Brief Seattle’s 14-day dry spell ended Tuesday night, finishing one day short of the 15-day record; light rain will continue through Friday with a mostly cloudy Saturday. A Flood Warning is active for the Skokomish River near Potlatch through tonight as it crests near 17.6 feet, threatening local roads like Highway 106 and Skokomish Valley Road. Mountain snow levels will rise to nearly 6,000 feet by Friday, bringing rain to Stevens and Snoqualmie passes and significantly reducing the risk of new snow accumulation.



Rounds of rain showers will continue through Friday in the Puget Sound area, with a drier Saturday ahead.

Rain showers will taper off Thursday evening, with overnight lows staying mild, in the mid 40s.

It will be a mild and mainly dry Thursday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

From dry spell to flood warnings

Local perspective:

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County through Thursday night. Minor flooding is expected.

While there could be some snow at the higher passes on Thursday, snow levels will be rising through Saturday.

Snow levels will remain above the passes over the coming week in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday will bring on and off showers to the Puget Sound lowlands, with the heaviest rain midday.

Showers are still likely on Sunday and Monday, but drier weather could be back on Tuesday and Wednesday.

