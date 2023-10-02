Wet Monday, feeling like summer late week

Light rain is moving into Western Washington this Monday morning and will continue through the afternoon hours.

Rain could hang on longer in the area of the Puget Sound Convergence Zone, but other areas will be mainly dry after dinnertime. High temperatures will remain cool today, struggling to get out of the 50s.

This will not be a big soaker for the area. This is a pretty fast moving frontal system. Up to .20 inches is possible in the spots that get stuck in the Convergence Zone.

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New York Giants tonight in New Jersey. The game will be warm and sunny, with temps close to 80 degrees at kickoff. GO HAWKS!

Back here in Western Washington, we will be in for a warmup later this week as well. A ridge of high pressure will set up over the Pacific Northwest later this week, sending temperatures into the 70s. We could see temps in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy the beautiful weather we have ahead!