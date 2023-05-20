Widespread clouds and cooler highs Sunday into next week

We spent the last 12 days with above average temperatures and that includes Saturday. SeaTac hit 78 at the airport with slightly warmer temperatures to the south.

This will not be the case going forward though, Sunday highs will drop 15–20 degrees across Western WA. This is all thanks to marine air filtering back inland.

The ridge of high pressure that gave us those beautiful skies and warmer than normal Spring temperatures is moving on… and that will allow the door to open for low pressure to take control.

Onshore flow will push clouds and cooler air inland Sunday through Tuesday this week.

Look for light drizzle here and there on Sunday, but we'll mainly stay dry under mostly cloudy skies.

Grab a sweatshirt if you're heading to Lumen Field tomorrow to catch the OL Reign take on Gotham FC of New York. Kickoff is set for 3pm with temperatures hovering around 60.

A little later tomorrow night the Central Sound could see a few light showers pop up.

The overall trend for the next few days is cool and cloudy with a chance for mist/drizzle here and there around Puget Sound.

A ridge will build in briefly Wednesday and Thursday next week bringing back more sunshine and warmer highs.

By Friday showers return as a stronger front moves onshore spreading a few showers into Western WA.

Have a great rest of the weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

