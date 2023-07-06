Expand / Collapse search

Félix Hernández raises flag atop Space Needle to kick off All-Star Week

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:37AM
MLB All-Star Game
FOX 13 Seattle

Felix Hernandez raises flag to celebrate All-Star Week

Thursday kicks off the official opening of the 2023 MLB All-Star Week, and the Space Needle and Seattle Mariners will be raising the All-Star flag to celebrate.

SEATTLE - Thursday kicks off the official opening of the 2023 MLB All-Star Week, and the Space Needle and Seattle Mariners raised the All-Star flag to celebrate.

Former Mariners pitcher and All-Star Félix "King" Hernández raised the flag, which will fly atop the Space Needle until sunset. 

"It feels good to be back. It feels good to be back here in my hometown," he said. "I love this place, being here for the All-Star week[end]. It'll be awesome."

In his 15-year baseball career, Hernández was a six-time All Star, the 2010 Cy Young Award winner, became the 4th-youngest pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts and holds a record of 91–65 with a 3.25 ERA, while striking out 1,348 and walking only 388 over 1,422.2 innings in 211 starts at T-Mobile Park.

Featured

2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle: Getting to the stadium, what to know before you go
article

2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle: Getting to the stadium, what to know before you go

Seattle will play host to the MLB All-Star Game and its several events starting July 7. Thousands and thousands of fans from across the country will come into the Emerald City, which will congest roads even further.

Later this summer, Hernández will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame. There will be a pregame induction ceremony before the Mariners game against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 12 at T-Mobile Park. The event will be part of a weekend-long celebration from Aug. 11-13. 

There will several events that follow the flag raising will be: the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday, Celebrity Softball Game, Homerun Derby presented by T-Mobile, and All-Star Game on FOX. 

MLB All-Star Seattle events, economic impact

Ali Daniels stops by Good Day Seattle to talk about All-Star Week preparations throughout the city.

For more All-Star Week coverage on FOX, click here.