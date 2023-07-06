Félix Hernández raises flag atop Space Needle to kick off All-Star Week

Thursday kicks off the official opening of the 2023 MLB All-Star Week, and the Space Needle and Seattle Mariners raised the All-Star flag to celebrate.

Former Mariners pitcher and All-Star Félix "King" Hernández raised the flag, which will fly atop the Space Needle until sunset.

"It feels good to be back. It feels good to be back here in my hometown," he said. "I love this place, being here for the All-Star week[end]. It'll be awesome."

In his 15-year baseball career, Hernández was a six-time All Star, the 2010 Cy Young Award winner, became the 4th-youngest pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts and holds a record of 91–65 with a 3.25 ERA, while striking out 1,348 and walking only 388 over 1,422.2 innings in 211 starts at T-Mobile Park.

Later this summer, Hernández will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame. There will be a pregame induction ceremony before the Mariners game against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 12 at T-Mobile Park. The event will be part of a weekend-long celebration from Aug. 11-13.

There will several events that follow the flag raising will be: the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday, Celebrity Softball Game, Homerun Derby presented by T-Mobile, and All-Star Game on FOX.

