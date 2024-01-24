Do you know how to balance a budget? New bill would make it a graduation requirement

A bill making its way through the legislature would require public high schools to teach students financial literacy beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

Republican representative Skyler Rude is behind House Bill 1915, which is being discussed in an executive session in the education committee on Thursday.

If passed, high school students will have to learn the following things to graduate:

How credit cards work

How interest rates work

All about mortgages

How to balance a budget

Some school districts already require this, but the bill would make it a statewide requirement.