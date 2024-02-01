1 injured in Wallingford shooting, police search for suspect
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Thursday.
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) sent the initial alert at around 5:36 a.m. – saying they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries near the corner of 7th Ave. NE and NE 43rd St.
Authorities say they are still searching for a suspect.
The public has been asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.