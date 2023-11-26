1 killed in shooting at Everett park, no suspects identified

Everett Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park early Sunday morning.

Officers were called before 2:30 a.m. to reports of gunshots at the park, located at 1700 State St. They arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound, and they began lifesaving treatment.

By the time medical personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

According to witness testimony, there were several gunshots and multiple cars sped from the park after the shooting. Police brought out a K9 unit to track suspects but found no one.

Detectives believe the victim and suspects knew each other, but do not know the extent of their relationship. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is urged to call Everett Police’s tip line at (425) 257-8450 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.