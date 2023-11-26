Man injured in shooting near Ballard High School, police investigating

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting near Ballard High School in Seattle.

Information is limited at this time, but authorities confirm they were called to a shooting near 14th Ave NW and NW 67th St, which is located right at the high school.

Police are investigating the shooting and have the area blocked off. People are urged to avoid the area.

Seattle Fire Department confirmed that a 50-year-old man was seriously injured in the shooting, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police say a suspect was arrested before 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.