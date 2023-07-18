2023 Women's World Cup: List of players with ties to Washington state to watch

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand kicks off July 20 and runs through Aug. 20.

Hundreds of players will be representing 32 countries in the tournament.

Here is a list of some of the players with ties to Washington state who will be competing in the World Cup:

United States

Alana Cook, plays for NWSL’s OL Reign

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Alana Cook #12 of the United States passes the ball during the second half of an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/USSF/Getty Ima Expand

Sofia Huerta, plays for OL Reign

SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 9: Sofia Huerta during warmups before an international friendly game between Wales and USWNT at PayPal Park on July 9, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Rose Lavelle, plays for OL Reign

Rose Lavelle #16 of the United States during warmups prior to an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Megan Rapinoe, plays for OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States is introduced during postgame ceremonies after a game between Wales and USWNT at PayPal Park on July 9, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF).

Emily Sonnett, plays for OL Reign

SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 9: Emily Sonnett #14 of the United States passes the ball during a game between Wales and USWNT at PayPal Park on July 9, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF).

Canada

Jordyn Huitema, plays for OL Reign

LE MANS, FRANCE - APRIL 11: Jordyn Huitema of Canada runs for the ball during the international Women's friendly match between France and Canada at MMArena on April 11, 2023 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Quinn, plays for OL Reign

ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 16: Quinn #5 of Canada moves with the ball during the SheBelieves Cup game between Canada and USWNT at Exploria Stadium on February 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Philippines

Alicia Barker, hometown Woodinville; plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 2022/12/15: Alicia Balicoco Barker (L) of the Philippine women's soccer team and Georgina Kaikas (R) of Papua New Guinea team are seen during the Philippines vs Papua New Guinea friendly match game held at the Western Sydney Wande Expand

The Philippines will start the tournament against Switzerland and Canada will face Nigeria on July 20. The U.S. begins group stage play against Vietnam on July 21.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX and FS1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.