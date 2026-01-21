3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded near Duvall, WA

The Brief A small earthquake was recorded Wednesday night near Duvall in King County. The 3.0-magnitude quake struck around 8:22 p.m. near Novelty Hill, with more than 100 people reporting they felt it. No damage or injuries have been reported following the shallow earthquake.



A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Duvall Wednesday night.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake struck in the Novelty Hill area around 8:22 p.m.

Over 100 people responded saying they felt the quake.

The recorded depth of the earthquake was 16.57 miles, according to PNSN.

More details about the quake can be found on the PNSN or United States Geological Survey website.

