3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded near Duvall, WA
DUVALL, Wash. - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Duvall Wednesday night.
According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake struck in the Novelty Hill area around 8:22 p.m.
Over 100 people responded saying they felt the quake.
The recorded depth of the earthquake was 16.57 miles, according to PNSN.
More details about the quake can be found on the PNSN or United States Geological Survey website.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
DNA identifies jawbone that washed ashore on Washington coast 30 years ago
Here are Washington's 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalists
Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices
Washington lawmakers consider lowering BAC limit to 0.05
Meta to lay off about 331 employees in Washington state starting in March
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and United State Geological Survey.