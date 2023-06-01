3 arrested in connection to Bellevue organized retail theft ring

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Bellevue Police)

Three were arrested, and thousands of dollars of merchandise recovered, in connection to an organized retail theft operation in Bellevue.

On May 20, police were called to Bellevue Square when security officers witnessed the three suspects—ages 18, 22, 27—stealing from stores at the mall. Police arrived and contacted them, and two tried to run away.

All three were arrested, and later identified as members of an organized retail theft ring out of Bogota, Colombia. According to Bellevue Police, they have been conducting thefts along the I-5 corridor from California to Washington.

"Sergeant Tony Romero has spent the past few months investigating this group and working with asset protection officers with Kemper Development, Lululemon, American Eagle, Macy’s, Hollister and regional law enforcement partners to track their movement," said Major Dave Sanabria. "That legwork and cooperation enabled us to quickly identify the suspects, build a strong case, and refer charges to the King County Prosecutor’s Office."

The retail theft group is suspected of several thefts around Bellevue, where more than $76,000 worth of merchandise has been stolen since March.

When the three were arrested, officers found they were carrying foil-lined shopping bags, used to bypass anti-theft sensors.

All three were booked into King County Jail and later released. The prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing the criminal charges.