Docs: Woman shot, killed in Tacoma over fight about gas money

The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Tacoma allegedly fired the shots during a fight with the victim about money for gas, according to court documents.

On May 15, just before 8 p.m., Tacoma Police officers found a woman who had been shot in the head near the Popeyes on N. Junett Street. The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the shooting, told officers what happened to them.

He told police that he and his girlfriend were driving around in her car when the suspect began following them. The vehicle the suspect was driving belonged to the victim's boyfriend-- he told police he had been calling the man to get his vehicle back, court documents said.

The pair stopped to get food and the suspect also followed.

It was then that an argument broke out between the trio about money for gas. When the pair got out of the car, the suspect fired a pistol, hitting the victim in the head, court documents said.

The victim's boyfriend was able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Bobby Joe Ezra Plain.

According to court documents, Plain was out of jail on active DOC supervision.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Plain is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

His first appearance was held on Wednesday.